Elderly Columbia woman dies in house fire

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the back side of the house and spreading inside. Crews found an unresponsive elderly woman inside.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one person dead on Tuesday night. 

According to Columbia Fire, the fire happened on Misty Glen Circle Tuesday, Nov. 3, just after 9 p.m.

According to the Richland County Coroner's Office, the woman died of smoke inhalation. She has been identified by the coroner's office as 74-year-old Celestine Marion after her next of kin was notified.

The fire was extinguished and left the home with significant damages. At this time the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire. 

