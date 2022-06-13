Election Day Do's and Don'ts in South Carolina

Follow these rules to make sure your vote counts in the Palmetto State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters will cast ballots for statewide primary races and other local primaries starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

DO check your voter registration and polling location.

"If you did vote in the wrong location, it's possible that that vote won't count, so please make sure that you are at the right location," said Lexington County voter registration and elections director Lenice Shoemaker.

Voters can check their voter registration and location on the South Carolina Election Commission Website.

DO get to the polls early and bring a photo ID.

"Let's say you've lost it for whatever reason. You can still come in. I will have you vote on a provisional ballot," said Shoemaker. "Then it will give you time to get it to me before Thursday morning to show your ID."

A provisional ballot means the election commission will need to investigate it after the election.

DO try to keep cool and stay hydrated while waiting in line.

With triple digit temperatures in the forecast, Shoemaker encourages voters to come with water and snacks in case you have to wait in line.

"If you have a bottle of water that you may want to bring in, feel free to do that," said Shoemaker. "They may ask you to throw any kind of food or drink away at the door, just because we don't want any of the machines to get our food or drink or anything like that."

DO stay in line if the polls close while you are waiting in line.

"If you are in line at seven o'clock, I'm going to send a coworker out to the end of the line and someone will stand there," said Shoemaker. "The last person in line will be able to vote."

DO remember to pick which party you want to cast a ballot for. Whichever party you choose, you'll have to stick with that decision if there is a runoff later this month.

The South Carolina Election Commission offers sample ballots to help you decide which primary you want to vote in.

DON'T snap a selfie in the voting booth.

"You are not allowed to take pictures Inside the voting booths," said Shoemaker. "We have a great big, huge poster for you to take your great big selfie as you go out and really show your support as you leave."

DON'T wear your campaign gear to the polls.

South Carolina is among 21 states that restrict what voters are allowed to wear to the polls.

"You will be asked if you do wear a campaign shirt, or attire, to, please remove it while you are in the polling location, as well as if you're in line," said Shoemaker.

DON'T distribute campaign material within 500 feet of a polling location.