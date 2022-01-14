Electric co-ops bringing in out of state workers for winter weather

With a "wintry-mix" expected in South Carolina, power companies are making sure they are prepared.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina are bringing in extra help ahead of this weekend’s expected wintry precipitation in the Midlands and Upstate, according to a press release.

Eighteen lineworkers from three Louisiana electric cooperatives will arrive in the Palmetto State on Saturday. The crews are from Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Dixie Electric Cooperative and Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative. These crews will assist Laurens Electric Cooperative with any power outages caused by the winter storm.

Three lineworkers from Escambia River Electric Cooperative in Florida will arrive on Saturday to assist Broad River Electric Cooperative in Gaffney.

All hands on deck! Line crews conduct inventory and outfit their trucks with everything they may need for winter weather, while other co-op employees pack snacks and cold weather essentials for the crews. pic.twitter.com/yFdMRhVKwO — Laurens Electric (@LaurensElectric) January 14, 2022

“Co-ops have each others' backs,” said Peggy Dantzler, vice president of loss control and training for the state association of electric cooperatives. “We send crews to help others in their time of need, and they gladly return the favor.”

South Carolina’s co-ops have mutual aid agreements with each other and other states to speed up the process of power restoration in times of widespread outages.