x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Electric co-ops bringing in out of state workers for winter weather

With a "wintry-mix" expected in South Carolina, power companies are making sure they are prepared.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina are bringing in extra help ahead of this weekend’s expected wintry precipitation in the Midlands and Upstate, according to a press release. 

RELATED: Ice storm warning issued for northern Midlands, winter storm watch issued for central Midlands

Eighteen lineworkers from three Louisiana electric cooperatives will arrive in the Palmetto State on Saturday. The crews are from Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Dixie Electric Cooperative and Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative. These crews will assist Laurens Electric Cooperative with any power outages caused by the winter storm.

Three lineworkers from Escambia River Electric Cooperative in Florida will arrive on Saturday to assist Broad River Electric Cooperative in Gaffney.

RELATED: Weekend winter weather has power companies on high alert in the Midlands

RELATED: State officials urge winter weather preparedness

“Co-ops have each others' backs,” said Peggy Dantzler, vice president of loss control and training for the state association of electric cooperatives. “We send crews to help others in their time of need, and they gladly return the favor.” 

RELATED: SC governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

South Carolina’s co-ops have mutual aid agreements with each other and other states to speed up the process of power restoration in times of widespread outages.  

To report outages or to see the outages map for local electric co-ops click here. 

RELATED: SCDOT preparing for possible winter storm, hazardous road conditions

RELATED: Sleet, freezing rain, and snow: here's the difference and why it matters 

RELATED: February 1973 snowstorm, still unmatched in the Midlands

In Other News

South Carolina girls invited to UofSC event to encourage jazz musicians