ELGIN, South Carolina — The News19 Street Squad came across an Elgin based landscaping business whose employees are a little unorthodox.

While leaving the WLTX studios, we came across a trailer full of goats, and of course we wanted to know why they were on the side of the road.

It turns out the goats had just finished a landscaping job for Green Goat Land Management. The company says they are an all natural landscape clearing business.

Jacob Porter identifies himself as the "Goat Daddy" on his business card. He says during this time of year, business is good.

He gets his job done by simply letting the goats do what nature meant for them to do, eat. Porter says the goats can reach several feet high and will clear out an area of about 120 square feet per goat per day.

"First they eat all the leaves, then all the stems, then they eat it to the ground," Porter tells Street Squad. He says the goats can work to help clear out poison ivy, poison oak, honey suckle and other over growth.

Porter says what the goats eat down, doesn't germinate back from their waste. "It's just all natural landscaping, there's no poisons."