Annual Elgin light show coming to an end after 25 years

100% of donations from the light show go to Camp Kemo, a camp for kids with cancer.

ELGIN, S.C. — After 25 years, the annual Elgin Light show is coming to an end on Christmas eve.

For owner Paul Towns, “Elgin lights is more than just lights.” It's about spreading holiday cheer and raising money for Camp Kemo, a camp for kids with cancer.

Towns began collecting donations for Camp Kemo after Cole Sawyer, a local 11-year-old boy, passed away from cancer in 2004.

“That was the same time I found out that I got cancer,” said Towns.

Despite Towns' own battles, the show went on with the help of his family and friends.

What started as 10,000 lights, now consists of 100,000 lights and six buildings filled with collectables and antiques. Towns said he loves seeing the joy on kids faces when they walk through his displays.

“We have the kids coming in here and they're just happy as all heck, but when mom and dad pick ‘em up and say we're going home, they usually go home crying. And when that happens, I know that we did our job,” said Towns.

As the light show grew, so did donations for Camp Kemo. Last year Towns raised more than $20,000 and expects to do the same this year.

“It makes me feel really good," said Towns, "I wish we could do more even.”

The light show may be coming to an end this year, but Towns said he's not saying goodbye to the community just yet.

“We're not gonna totally quit, let me put it that way,” said Towns.

Towns and his daughter Christina still have plans to keep all six buildings open year-round by appointment only.

The 2021 Elgin Lights display runs through Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.