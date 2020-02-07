Elgin man killed in motorcycle accident Thursday morning

Officials say the man and a passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle after being struck from behind.

LUGOFF, S.C. — An Elgin man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Kershaw County on Thursday morning.

Ned Ernest Wymer, 72, of Elgin, was killed after his motorcycle was struck from the rear on Highway 1 South near Longtown Road in Lugoff, according to officials.

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Officials say Wymer, along with a passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died from his injuries a short time later. The passenger was also taken to a Columbia hospital. Her condition is not known.