x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

local

Elgin man killed in motorcycle accident Thursday morning

Officials say the man and a passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle after being struck from behind.
Credit: Associated Press
File

LUGOFF, S.C. — An Elgin man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Kershaw County on Thursday morning.

Ned Ernest Wymer, 72, of Elgin, was killed after his motorcycle was struck from the rear on Highway 1 South near Longtown Road in Lugoff, according to officials.

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Officials say Wymer, along with a passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died from his injuries a short time later. The passenger was also taken to a Columbia hospital. Her condition is not known. 

The driver of the car was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.