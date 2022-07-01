20th earthquake strikes in Kershaw County since December

The area has seen 20 small earthquakes since December.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has recorded its second earthquake this month, continuing a trend of minor tremors in that area that began late last year.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday and was centered about four miles east-southeast of Elgin. It originated about 2.2 miles below the surface.

The quake is on the lower end of the strength scale and it's unlikely anyone felt it unless they were near the epicenter.

Just four days ago--on March 5--a 1.8 magnitude quake was recorded only a few miles from this latest tremor. Since December 27, a total of 20 earthquakes have rattled the same region, 17 of those presumed to be aftershocks of a considerably larger magnitude 3.3 earthquake that preceded them.

It's not known why this area has seen so many earthquakes in such a short amount of time.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.