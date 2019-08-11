COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1.2 million taxpayers in South Carolina will receive a $50 rebate check in the next month.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), 400,000 checks will be issued this week, six months after lawmakers approved $50 tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

This comes less than a month after the October 15 Individual Income Tax extension deadline, the final numbers are in from SCDOR.

"This is great news for South Carolina's taxpayers," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I'm proud of the Department of Revenue's work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they've been able to."

These rebate checks are being sent out in order of zip code, and most eligible taxpayers will get their check by December 2.

Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive one $50 rebate check.

SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said he is proud the agency was able to begin issuing so many rebate checks so soon after the October 15 Individual Income Tax extension deadline.

"We're on time and on target," Powell said. "We want to ensure checks are in taxpayers' hands in time for the holidays. We are well on our way to meeting the December 2 deadline set by lawmakers."

The SCDOR has a webpage with information and FAQs, including a phone and email where they can answer customer questions.

To qualify for the rebate, you must have:

Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.

A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.

How to identify the rebate check:

Rebates are mailed in a standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.

The memo line on each check reads "SC TAX REBATE."

A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.

The check will be for exactly $50.00.

Rebate checks will be mailed to eligible taxpayers to the address the SCDOR has on file.

Taxpayers who have moved since filing their 2018 return can visit dor.sc.gov/rebate for instructions on how to update their address.

SCDOR said taxpayers should allow time for processing.

The press release says "If you're eligible and haven't received your rebate by December 27, download and complete form SC3911. Write "Rebate" at the top of the form and skip the Refund Options section - direct deposit is not available for the $50 rebate."

If you have questions about the $50 rebate, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate, email SCRebate@dor.sc.gov, or call 1-844-898-8542 and choose the rebate option. Follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for $50 rebate updates.