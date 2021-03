Elizabeth Magan Todd was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are searching for a woman who's been missing for several days.

Elizabeth Magan Todd was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26. At the time she was on Bayview Drive in Manning.

Deputies say Todd may be in the Georgetown, South Carolina area.