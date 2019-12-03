CHARLESTON, S.C. — Celebrity scares and crazy games are part of the norm over at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But so is making dreams come true — something these high schoolers experienced first-hand.

Full of excitement, Jaheim President and Darius Smith, seniors at Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville, rushed up on stage Monday to talk with Ellen about their hope of becoming teachers.

Both had gone without a father figure at a young age, and want to make a difference for others in that position.

"Not having that male presence growing up and like that’s really important... That’s what I would do, that’s my goal. I want to be for them what I didn’t have,” President said.

"I believe teaching is the greatest way I can give back to what they have done for me," Smith said.

The seniors are on track to fulfill their goal. Smith was accepted to College of Charleston earlier this year, but President was still anxiously waiting.

“I’ve been stressing out for the last five months, but I believe in positive energy, so College of Charleston, if you’re watching this, accept me now,” he said.

Turns out the wait was all because of Ellen. The host wanted to share that special moment on the show — she just hoped it was a good outcome!

"I think you’re mother’s going to be happy if this works out. And if not, we really picked a bad time to have you on,” Ellen said.

The envelope arrived, and Ellen took the first look.

"Uh oh, you’re certainly going to college!” she said.

President jumped up and gave a little dance — it was most certainly good news!

But, it wasn't the only good new. The host went on to announce neither student would have to worry about tuition, because The College of Charleston had it covered for all four years!

Another eruption of happiness from the seniors! And if you think that was end, wrong again!

Ellen and Cheerios, as part of their "Acts of Good" campaign, gave each students a $20,000 check. She even gave a $10,000 check to one of the students' teachers who was in the audience!