Ellis wins Democratic education race without a runoff

Ellis founded the SC for Ed teacher advocacy group.
Credit: Lisa Ellis

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s election board has finalized primary results. They confirmed Friday that Democratic Education Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis avoided a runoff by 199 votes as she picked up 50.1% of Tuesday's vote. 

The board was certifying all races in South Carolina, but the Democratic superintendent primary was the only one close enough to leave any question.

Ellis founded the SC for Ed teacher advocacy group. 

Ellis' Republican opponent will be determined in a June 28 runoff between Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO and former state Education Oversight Committee chairwoman Ellen Weaver.

