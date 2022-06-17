Ellis wins Democratic education race without a runoff

Ellis founded the SC for Ed teacher advocacy group.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s election board has finalized primary results. They confirmed Friday that Democratic Education Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis avoided a runoff by 199 votes as she picked up 50.1% of Tuesday's vote.

The board was certifying all races in South Carolina, but the Democratic superintendent primary was the only one close enough to leave any question.

