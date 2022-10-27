Elloree Museum celebrates 20 years with classic recipe book tributes Elloree women of 1900's

Volunteers curated a recipe book with homemade recipes handwritten by Elloree women from the 1900's.

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is celebrating 20 years.

“It just truly is a celebration of a dream that had came true," said volunteer Pat McLaurin.

The museum itself has come a long way. Before it was built, Hurricane Hugo had torn off the roof of the building, so volunteers had to rebuild from the ground up.

“Through hard work and volunteers, and people giving their hearts to the museum," said McLaurin.

Today the museum has a gift shop, a gallery, and hosts cultural and educational events. Much of what's on display at the museum are the personal treasures donated from Elloree residents that have been passed down within their families.

In honor of the museum's milestone, there's now a new addition.

“The idea had came to us that we have done many farming exhibits and business exhibits but not many exhibits about the women of Elloree and they were truly the backbone of Elloree," said McLaurin.

Volunteers curated a recipe book with homemade recipes handwritten by Elloree women from the 1900's. These recipes were passed down to their grandchildren who are now passing the plate.

“Cooking really is, dining around the family table is such an important part of Elloree.”

She says the book goes beyond recipes. It highlights the stories of the women who wrote them. Proceeds made from the book will be invested back into the museum.