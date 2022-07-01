Elloree residents want more restaurant options in town

With only two food establishments within town limits, residents say they are often left with no choice but to go elsewhere.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — When it comes to food options in Elloree, residents say they are few and far between, with only two restaurants within town limits.

The only restaurants in town are the Cleveland Street Cafe and Elloree Diner.

With just two options, residents say they are often left with no choice but to go elsewhere.

“We have to go to Santee and we go to like Armando’s or Captain’s Quarters," said resident Ronnie White.

Eugenia McKalahney was born and raised in Elloree. She says over the years, food options have become more scarce.

“We had Kentucky Fried Chicken that closed down. We had Shrimper that closed down in Santee. We had a lot of places eight years ago, and it all closed down," McKalahney said.

When it comes to what restaurants they would like to see in town, they say they aren't being picky.

“Hamburger places ... McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, any of those things," McKalahney said.

“Hardee’s," added White.