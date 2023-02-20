Elloree Senior Citizens club to honor members for nearly 22 years of service

The organization serves both seniors and others throughout the community through various service projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLOREE, S.C. — For the past 22 years, the Elloree Senior Citizens Club has created community among seniors in Orangeburg County. Founded in September 2001, the group is made up of about 20 retired professionals in Orangeburg County, many who are former educators, nurses, and factory workers.

Daniel Boulderick serves as president.

“Mainly it’s an opportunity for the seniors to get out of the house and be part of something," Boulderick said.

It serves both seniors and others throughout the community through various service projects, including food basket distributions and giving graduation gifts to local students. They also offer transportation to the voting polls during election season.

The organization also does wellness calls and check-ins with seniors who may live alone.

“I’ve heard a few instances where a few senior members were found, unfortunately, had passed away at home and nobody knew about it until later," said Boulderick.

He says the overall goal of the organization is to provide seniors with an outlet to be civically engaged and develop fellowship with others.

For the first time, this coming weekend, organization members are being honored with a banquet in recognition of their contributions to the community. It has goals of partnering with local schools to do reading programs and create scholarships.

"Let the children know that old folks are not just sitting at home doing nothing and criticizing and complaining about what they’re doing," he said.