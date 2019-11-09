COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on Thursday, Sept. 12, from around 8:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

During this time, if residents see any fire, smoke or emergency vehicles at or around CAE -- do not panic. Airport officials say they are aware of the exercise and are actively participating in the drill.

This type of emergency drill is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and must be conducted every three years to test the effectiveness of the airport's emergency response.

