Governor extends South Carolina state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has extended a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic for another 15 days, stretching into the new year.

The governor has issued about 20 orders to extend the state of emergency in half-month increments since March.

McMaster has lifted most other restrictions on businesses and gatherings since the spring and has said he will not implement a statewide mask order.