Minor injuries reported in Saluda County plane crash

This is a developing story.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a plane crash that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to county officials, the plane crashed near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road. Preliminary investigation suggests the plane attempted an emergency landing after an engine failure.

According to Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, the pilot had initially attempted to land in a field but saw a culvert at the last moment and pulled up, crashing into trees instead.

Despite the incident being described as a crash by the sheriff's office, the pilot and the passenger were described as stable and having only minor injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the crash happened around 2 p.m. and the aircraft was a single-engine Stinson 108 airplane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating and will provide additional updates.