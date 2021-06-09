'Our patients need us': Emergency workers don't stop for holidays

While some Midlands residents are out enjoying their long weekend, emergency workers are still out there helping those who need it most.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While some Midlands residents are out enjoying their long weekend, whether it's hitting the lake or lounging at home, our emergency workers are still out there helping those who need it most.

For Paramedic Patrick Harley, Labor Day is just like any other regular Monday.

"Most typical like any other holiday, you have to love the job. We are here to provide good service to our patrons," says the Director of For Life Medical Transport. "Working on a holiday, to be honest with you, over the years I have been in EMS, over 25 years now, it's become routine to us."

For 18 months, emergency workers have battled COVID on the front lines,

Harley says Labor Day, "Was an especially busy day for us."

Yet, despite the long hours and health risks, these emergency service workers show up for work, day in and day out.

Codie Armel is one of them. "Even though it's a holiday for some people, patients still get sick and people still need to be taken care of," he says.

Armel, who is an EMT for For Life Medical Transport, says he didn't enjoy a day off or relax like other South Carolinians.

"It's an honor, honestly, to help people, and that's all I have wanted to do, to help whoever I can, whenever I can," said Armel.

"It just feels like any other day to me, you know? If I wasn't told it was Labor Day, I might not have realized it was Labor Day."

For this selfless and humble man, his only concern during his shift on Labor Day was ensuring those that needed his help got it.