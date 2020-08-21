West Columbia woman missing, doesn't have her medication

Emiliana Eargle was last seen when she left her home for a walk.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Emiliana Eargle was last seen by family members Thursday afternoon when she left her West Columbia home to take a walk. A text to her sister a short time later is the last time anyone has heard from her.

Her family said she left her daily medication at home. She can only go a few days without that medicine before experiencing problems, according to her father.

Emiliana is 5 feet tall and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and green pants. She has “I can do all things through Christ” tattooed on her left arm.

If you know where Emiliana might be or if you’ve seen her, call us at 803-785-8230.