SUMTER, S.C. — An employee was trying to deposit some cash at a local bank when he was approached by two armed men.

The incident occurred as the employee walked from Little Caesar's Pizza to the parking lot of BB&T Bank at 498 North Guignard Drive around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say two men with covered faces robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the suspects was allegedly pointing a handgun at the victim. Both suspects then met with a third suspect at a car parked near the bank, where they dropped off some of the stolen cash.

Three teens have been charged in this case:

Keishawn Lavaughn Brown, 18, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was released on a $37,500 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Justice Reese Green, 19, is charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. He remains at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $25,000 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Shaun Rafael Enrique Parker Jr., 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $31,000 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Brown, a manger at Little Caesar's Pizza, helped count the cash that night and alerted the other suspects when the victim left for the bank. Parker was also an employee at the pizza restaurant.