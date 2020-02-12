Endangered, missing SC teen last seen near pediatrics center

According to the report, he is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, and wearing a red Christmas sweater with a bow, gray sweat pants.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered teenager was last seen Wednesday after walking away from a doctors office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Brody Seward, 17, walked away from Inlet Pediatrics in Murrells Inlet today. He was last seen at the Circle K convenience store at Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass.

According to the report, he is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, and wearing a red Christmas sweater with a bow, gray sweat pants and white flip-flops with socks.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 911 or (843) 546-5102 and report his whereabouts.