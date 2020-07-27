Missing 83-year-old SC man considered 'endangered'

He was driving a blue 2013 Honda CRV with South Carolina tag QEE996.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina law enforcement officials are searching for a missing 83-year-old man who's considered endangered.

John Bostic was lasst seen Monday at 12 p.m. at a Bi-Lo store on East North Street in Greenville. Officers aren't sure where he went next but he was last seen traveling toward Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Officers have not yet said why but they are saying he may be in danger.

Bostic is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and tan pants.

He was driving a blue 2013 Honda CRV with South Carolina tag QEE996.