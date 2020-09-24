Endangered person alert issued for missing South Carolina man

Gerald Brown was last seen early Thursday morning near Greer.

GREER, S.C. — An endangered person notification has been issued for a missing 78-year-old South Carolina man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Gerald Brown sent the alert late Thursday afternoon for Gerald Brown. He was last seen around 7 a.m. on Snow Drive in Greer earlier in the day.

Brown is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing jeans or camo shorts, a plaid shirt, and brown shoes.

He's believed to be driving a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina tag RCU258. The vehicle has a large dent on the passenger side.

Officers say the vehicle was possibly spotted at the Spinx Gas Station at 5598 North Highway in Landrum.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.