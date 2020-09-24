Missing SC man found safe, endangered person alert canceled

Gerald Brown had last been seen early Thursday morning near Greer.

GREER, S.C. — An endangered person notification has been canceled after a missing South Carolina man was found safe.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday night 78-year-old Gerald Brown has been located. They did not give further details on his discovery or where he may have been while he was missing.

SLED sent the alert late Thursday afternoon after his family reported he'd last been seen around 7 a.m. on Snow Drive in Greer earlier in the day.

He was said to be driving a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina tag RCU258. Officers earlier said the vehicle was possibly spotted at the Spinx Gas Station at 5598 North Highway in Landrum.