Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There will be enhanced patrols at synagogues across the Columbia area following a massacre inside a Jewish worship center in Pittsburgh.

A gunman opened fire inside a service at the Tree of Life Congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the city, killing 11 people and wounding six others. Federal investigators say based on the shooter's social media postings, its apparent he targeted his victims because of their religion.

Additional coverage: Gunman attacks Pittsburg synagogue, kills 11 people

Synagogues around the Midlands are standing in solidarity with the Pittsburgh community.

In a letter to members of the Tree of Life congregation off North Trenholm Road in Columbia, leaders wrote, "our hearts ache for the senseless violence and the current rise of anti-Semitism that seems to have motivated the perpetrator."

The letter goes on to say that they are reviewing all of their present security precautions and enhancing them as needed. In the short term, the Richland County Sheriff's Department will enhance patrols around synagogues in our community to better ensure the safety of everyone.

Rabbi Epstein with Chabad of South Carolina says they're planning an event within the next couple of days.

© 2018 WLTX