Entertainment businesses prepare to reopen in South Carolina

Auditoriums, concert halls and performing art centers are just a few venues that can now reopen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, August 3, entertainment businesses like theaters and concert halls can reopen in South Carolina.

The Koger Center for the Arts in Downtown Columbia is gearing up for a comeback. Koger Center director Nate Terracio says they never expected to be closed for this long.

“We all thought it’d be a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. So, the governor announcing they were reopening theaters was really exciting, but it came as a little bit of a shock. We found out the same way everyone else did.”

The Koger Center has been closed since March 13.

Auditoriums, amphitheaters, concert halls and performing art centers are just a few of the entertainment venues that can now reopen in South Carolina. They must, however, follow safety guidelines including:

Limiting capacity to 50% or 250 people, whichever is less;

Requiring both staff and guests to wear masks;

Implementing social distancing and cleaning protocols; and

Ending alcohol sales after 11 pm.

“The number of 250 as the maximum capacity for theaters that the governor laid out is about 11% of our seating,” Terracio says. “But the irony is that is about our capacity with social distancing. So, in order to keep people safe, I think it’s a good, smart decision to start with a smaller number of patrons and start with very small events.”

The Koger Center has 2,256 seats. They don’t have anything on the calendar yet until November, but hope to book a few local acts before then.

The Newberry Opera House, a much smaller venue with a total of 426 seats, has their first show on August 15.

“We’re just ready to have people home. As I always say from the stage, 'Welcome home!' We’re just happy to have people back,” executive director Molly Fortune says.

The Newberry Opera House has also been closed since mid-March. Fortune says they’ve rehearsed their reopening plan and are ready go.

“Our staff will be wearing gloves and masks, and we’ll not be touching your tickets. We’ll put it on a tray and scan it and we’ll have guests seated. We’ve reconfigured our auditorium so no one has to climb over anybody.”