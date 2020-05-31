COLUMBIA, S.C. — The entrances to the mall in Harbison are blocked. The stores inside are closed.

Late Saturday night both Lexington and Columbia Police closed the entrances to the mall in an attempt to thwart any violence that might spill from the protests Saturday night and even Sunday.

Lt. William Peram with the Columbia Police Department said this was just a precaution, by closing the mall and the entrances it would keep anyone off property who was looking to do damage.

Traffic heading down Harbison Blvd towards Irmo will notice that all the entrances to the mall are still blocked by police cars.

Local law enforcement block the entrances on Harbison Blvd into Columbiana Centre

