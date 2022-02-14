Elementary school students challenged to launch business in Entrepreneurship Challenge

Students who apply come up with a business plan and launch their business The winner can get an educational scholarship of up to $500.

IRMO, S.C. — This month, enrollment is opening up for a new extra-curricular experience in South Carolina. The Entrepreneurship Challenge is open to all elementary students in the state.

The Entrepreneurship Challenge was started by a woman living in Irmo.

Students who apply come up with a business plan, and the winner can get an educational scholarship of up to $500.

Students have 60 days to launch their business and report back with business plans by the end of April. Judging happens in May, and prizes are handed out end of May.

One of the students who competed in the 2019 challenge sold crayon wax candles.

Another student, who also participated in 2019, is coming back with a new idea this year.

"I’m very interested in taking my passion of baking and setting it to the test and seeing what, if I can change something, and if I can make a difference in the world with the money that I make," said 5th grade student Rebecca McClinton.

Parents and organizers say they believe applying academic skills outside of the classroom is critical to students' learning.

2nd-5th grade learners are invited to enroll by February 28th

"When you can make education fun for a child, they want to learn more. So, these kids don’t even realize that they’re doing math when they’re doing their budget calculations," said Leadership Enrichment Academy director Andrea Wildemann.

"It was a great opportunity for her. It built a lot of confidence, I think, for both of the girls," said parent Tori Anderson. "They did social media videos, they got to go to Soda City and actually market their product to the general public."

"It was a journey for us, and it was a lot of fun. And so now, we are going to use that in our later lives," said 6th grade student Sydney Landrum.

2nd-5th grade learners are invited to enroll in the challenge by February 28th, 2022.

Enrollment is $40, and there are also options for economically disadvantaged students.