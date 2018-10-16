Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington deputies are asking for the public's help after a theft that took place earlier this month.

A lawnmower and trailer were stolen from Columbia nonprofit on Bush River Road on October 3.

Deputies say the suspect (s) drove into the complex, unlocked the gate and stole the equipment in three minutes before driving off.

The nonprofit is described as a retreat for underserved youth in the community, according to the tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

We'd like your help identifying the people responsible for stealing equipment from a nonprofit that helps underserved children. Please send all tips to @MidlandsCrime.#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/Klxs9scPxO — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 16, 2018

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

