Florence, SC (WLTX) — An inmate serving time for kidnapping in Richland County who walked off a Pee Dee corrections facility Sunday morning has been captured, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

SCDC tweeted the news just before 3 p.m. Sunday. No additional details were immediately available.

UPDATE: ESCAPE APPREHENSION: Inmate Laquan Patrick Hanley SCDC# 370638 was apprehended. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 21, 2018

Laquan Patrick Hanley had walked off from Palmer Pre- Release Center in Florence, SC, at approximately 4:29 a.m. Sunday morning, according to SCDOC.

According to SCDOC records, Hanley was originally incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Facility in Richland County on 12/1/2016. Records also show he was transferred to Palmer Pre-Release Center on 9/17/2018 and was assigned to a labor work crew. His projected release date was listed at 04/1/2022.

Palmer Pre-Release Center is described as a minimum level security facility that "provides an environment conducive to rehabilitation through work programming, pre-release programming/training, and other relevant programs as a means of reintegrating the offender back into the community."

