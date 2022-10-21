ESPN's Black College Live highlights local HBCU experience at SC State University

From the cheer and dance teams to the athletes, fraternities, and sororities, students were eager to highlight their bulldog pride on a national stage.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ESPN's Black College Live made a stop at South Carolina State University to showcase what the university has to offer.

Black College Live is a pre-game college show that highlights the football experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“It’s a great exposure for the university being that we have such a big platform for them to come and actually see what SC State is all about. The bulldog tenacity that we possess every day on campus," said student Justin Mackey.

Greek organizations strolled and the cheer team performed. The talk show hosts also interviewed football coach Oliver Pough about the team's historic win at the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

“I really like the fact that they came to highlight us and our organizations and our school period," said student Alicia Danka.

This show appearance comes as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.

“Coming from the ESPN Network, we don’t get that exposure here at an HBCU frequently; so, it’s really beneficial for the game that we’re having," said student Mikayla Foggie.