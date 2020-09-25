South Carolina police officer dies in head-on collison

Sgt. Ethan Kaskin died Friday morning while riding in his police vehicle.

ANDERSON, S.C. — A police officer in the Upstate of South Carolina has died after a head-on collision Friday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sergeant Ethan Kaskin was killed in an incident that happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 24 at Double Bridges.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV crossed the centerline of the road and crashed into Kaskin's city patrol vehicle. Kaskin died at the scene.

WSPA reports Kaskin was driving home after working at a gym and was going to his house to get ready for his shift.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

"Sgt. Kaskin had an impeccable work ethic," said Police Chief Jim Stewart in a statement. "He loved his job and took great care to live up to his oath as a police officer. HIs fellow officers will miss him and the public he served will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and loved ones."

Sgt. Kaskin joined the Anderson Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and to Sergeant in 2016. He was currently serving as a detective in the investigations unit.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Sgt. Kaskin, “ said David McCuen, Anderson City Manager. “We ask that the community keep his loved ones and our officers in prayer during this difficult time.”