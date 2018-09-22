Columbia, SC (WLTX) — September has been unseasonably warm, and th warm weather will continue this Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures Saturday were in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The average high this time of year is 84 degrees.

Our weather has been controlled by high pressure. A few clouds will be possible Sunday as the high moves east, but the chance for rain is small. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Some extra clouds and rain is possible Monday. High temperatures may be a little cooler. Look for highs in the middle 80s.

There will be a small chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will still be unseasonably hot.

We may see a slightly better chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday as a front approaches the area.

The autumnal equinox is 9:54 PM Saturday, but it looks like the fall weather is still far away.

