ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The folks at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical college are getting ready for an evening of elegance and it’s all for a good cause.

The 15th annual ‘Evening of Fine Wines and Foods’ will kick off at 7 p.m. It’s the premiere fall event at the college.

The goal is to bring together community members and different foods from across the region to raise funds for students to help them along on their quest to complete their education.

"One of the things we have focused on this year is a program called finish line" says Dr. Walt Tobin, President of OC Technical college. "That’s designed for students who are 75% of the way to completing a program and have at least a 2.75 GPA. So are goal for this particular scholarship program is to eliminate finances as a barrier to get those students across the finish line and to get them going in their career and hopefully apart of our community."

The event will take place in the S building on campus from 7 p.m to 10 p.m. Attendees can purchase tickets ahead of time or at the door at a cost of $75.

Formal business attire is suggested. For more information visit the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical college ‘Evening of Fine Wines and Foods’ page.