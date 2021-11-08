Midlands event industry begins to see second wave of COVID-19

Just when they thought they were in the clear, cancellations began coming in.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As new COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Midlands and across the state, more businesses are getting nervous about how it could impact them.

The event industry has struggled with the back and forth since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, they're worried about their future.

“What I fear is the events are just going to go away and there’s not going to be any help for us, as in no more PPP. We’re just going to go to zero money again with no help this time," says Lee Pitcovich who owns and operates ‘Something Borrowed,' a Lexington wedding and event rental company.

In Pitcovich's business, equipment is bought before the event season starts. “We spent and bought all our equipment, and then, of course, like a hammer got hit with the pandemic and the shutdowns and all this kind of stuff.”

A few months ago, things were beginning to look up for Pitcovich's business. “You know April and May were great, and everyone is seeing the sunshine. And so, what happens again? Everyone in the rental business is feeling great, we’re looking forward to a spectacular fall because everyone has been pent up," Pitcovich says, "so we went out and spent our money again to buy the equipment, and now I’m seeing cancellations starting across the board with weddings, non-weddings. People just don’t want to do this again.”

“We’re starting to have people sort of ask questions like, ‘hey do you think we should make any changes?’” That's what Melanie Murphy who owns By Invitation Only Event Planning and Design in Columbia tells News19. She isn’t seeing cancellations yet but her clients are becoming more cautious.

“They aren’t as quick to jump just yet," Murphy says. "They are asking about the precautions, which we ensure them that everyone is still taking the same precautions that we were then. We haven’t forgotten that, and we will never forget that. It was some good changes for the industry but people are saying, 'should we change anything?’”

Both Murphy and Pitcovich agree, the local event industry is often looked over and they don’t want to fall through the cracks.

“Not just the rental business," Pitcovich tells us, "We’re talking the wedding planners, the florists, everybody else in the hospitality or event world ... we’re all getting hammered. We all talk to each other.”

Other than hosting an event yourself, there are other ways to help these businesses out.