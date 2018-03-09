Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) — For more than four decades, William Felder has owned Buck's Frame and Alignment. But on Saturday, a piece of his livelihood was burned to the ground.

"We’ve been here for more than 43 years, I’ve been here since I was 18 years old, that’s almost 43 years ago, that’s hard to believe,” Felder said.

Workers were outside when they noticed a cloud of black smoke and flames. One of the workers, Zachery Sullivan, says they did everything they could to save cars and equipment at the shop.

"Everything was exploding. Everything was just engulfed in flames," says Timothy Watkins, a mechanic at the shop.

"We were pushing cars jumping off cars we were just trying to save what we could before it caught on fire," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also says losing the shop was a tough blow to him and his family.

"I just wanted to save what my family brought up," Sullivan said. " I have a lot of good memories here. I grew up here. This is my livelihood.”

Watkins says he feels the shop was a staple of the Leesville community.

"Everyone comes here, from Newberry to Orangeburg, and it's a place that is really important to the family and everyone that surrounds it," Watkins said.

Lexington County officials say a firefighter and someone who did not work for the department was overcome by heat exhaustion and were taken to the hospital. The two individuals are expected to be fine.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

