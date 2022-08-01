USC adds new app to making game day parking easier

UofSC added a new mobile app to make parking purchases easier.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are just four days until the start of college football season.

As Gamecock fans prepare for Saturday's game against Georgia State, News 19 has the dos and don'ts for game day parking.

The Gamecocks hit the field on Saturday and Gamecock fans are dreaming of what they said is the best part of college pigskin season.

“I guess the tailgating.”

“It’s gotta be the tailgating.”

“tailgating.”

But before they can get to the pre-game festivities, there are a few frustrations.

“The traffic is terrible.”

“Actually getting there.”

“Honestly it is getting there.”

This traffic is caused by limited parking and road closures.

“If you leave early in the morning you have to kind of endure the heat but you get there in time to have fun," one fan said.

The competition happens before the Gamecocks enter the field.

It starts on the pavement in the parking lot. According to USC, there are three parking lots allocated for game day parking. Gamecock Park for $60, SC State Fair lot for $40, and Woodstock for $30.

USC suggests bringing a debit or credit card to pay for parking the day of because ticket booths will not accept cash. Another option the school recently added is the digital parking pass on the USC Gamecocks mobile app.

The athletic department also advises gamegoers to be sure to leave no later than two hours after the game.