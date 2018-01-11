Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The former director of communications for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's office has pleaded guilty to using public money from the officer for personal expenses.

The United States Attorney's office announced that Nicole Holland, 49, entered the plea on two fraud counts, one for wire fraud and the other mail fraud.

Sentencing has been set for February 26 of next year.

Federal prosecutors say she and her former boss, suspended Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, used public funds for their own use. As part of her plea, she agreed to cooperate with the government, giving them information about what was going on in the office while she worked there.

Specifically, prosecutors said Thursday that during Holland's time of employment, she used the solicitor's office credit card for the following purchases.

• In May 2017, various hotel stays at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Hopkinsville, KY, totaling over $2,700. These charges correlate to Count 11, which is the wire fraud for the August 7, 2017, payment covering these personal expenses.

• In March 2017, a $1,020 expense for a family member’s orthodontics treatment that Holland labeled as “tournament sponsorship.” This charge correlates to Count 19, the mailing and receipt of the Bank of America statement ending on March 8, 2017, which contained this expense.

Holland faces up to twenty years in federal prison, with a potential fine up to $250,000.

Johnson meanwhile, is set to go to trial in federal court on February 11 of next year. Both he and Johnson also face related charges in state court.

Johnson had been the solicitor since 2011. But earlier this year, his spending practices while in office were called into question in published reports, and Johnson denied all allegations against him.

He was seeking re-election this year, but in June, he was defeated in the Democratic primary by attorney Byron Gipson. After a grand jury indicted Johnson in September , Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from office.

Johnson has also had his law license suspended.

