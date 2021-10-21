Ex-councilman gets maximum for lying on gun application

Kerry Trent Kinard got the maximum sentence for lying about an indictment on child sex charges when he tried to buy a gun.

News outlets report that Judge Mary Geiger Lewis told Kerry Trent Kinard on Wednesday that if she could have given him more than 18 months, she probably would have.

Kinard's wife testified that the retired state trooper and former Bamberg County Council chairman had threatened to kill her.

When he applied to buy a pistol, Kinard wrote that he was not under a felony indictment nor a restraining order.