SC Supreme Court suspends ex-Richland County council member's law license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina county’s councilwoman, accused of paying for vacations and shopping sprees with taxpayers’ money, has been temporarily barred from practicing law.

In an order posted Tuesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court suspended ex-Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers’ law license following her indictment on Dec. 17 on 24 charges, including embezzlement.

News outlets report she is listed as being “Not in good standing” and under “interim suspension“ without a specified length of time. Her attorney called the court’s suspension normal procedure based solely on the indictment. She says her client “maintains her innocence on all charges.”