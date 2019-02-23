COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department is in custody for an alleged assault while on duty.

Cameron James Duecker, 30, is accused of excessively using a Taser while during a vehicle dispute at a home in Irmo on February. The Taser was reportedly used on the home's occupant.

An investigation into the incident began after a supervisor reviewed use-of-force actions of deputies under his command.

Duecker, a deputy with the department since April 2017, was suspended without pay on February 13. He turned himself in on February 22 after being charged with third-degree assault and battery.

“I’m very disappointed by this deputy’s actions,” said Sheriff Lott. “I expect more from my deputies. Let his arrest be a message to him and the citizens of Richland County that I will not tolerate this kind of behavior and no one is above the law.”

Lott also says he plans to recommend Duecker’s certification to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy be revoked, which would end his career in law enforcement.