Columbia, SC (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is back in South Carolina to stump for the Democratic nominee for governor.

State Rep. James Smith's campaign says he's appearing at a fundraiser in Charleston on Saturday morning with the former vice president.

Last month, Biden had been scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.

Biden is also planning to stump for longtime adviser and ally Dick Harpootlian, who is vying for a state Senate seat in the Columbia area.

Smith will face Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election.

