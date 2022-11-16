New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia

Executive Personal Computers says it will create 133 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs.

Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.

The company was founded in 2008 and says it gives companies a secure and sustainable way to dispose of computer information technology. That includes hard drive shredding, auditing, cleaning, recycling, and resale of some of those materials.

The company says they plan to make the center their East Coast hub.

“We’re proud to grow our relationship with Columbia and the great state of South Carolina. This new facility aligns with our global growth of 20 locations across the Americas and Europe and helps to deliver on our mission of offering a full suite of sustainable, secure and environmentally responsible methods of IT disposal for our clients up and down the East Coast. Our investment continues to prove our commitment to providing quality jobs within the region, and we’re looking forward to our continued growth together.”-Executive Personal Computers, Inc. President Pat Laughlin