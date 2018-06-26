Lexington, SC (WLTX) A drive around downtown Lexington may be a little slower right now but

that's because of the Highway 6 one-way project.

The project began last Saturday morning but for residents like Larry Rister it's affecting his commute.

Rister says, "The traffic needs improvement downtown and all around Lexington." The goal of the project is to give more green light time to downtown Lexington to alleviate congestion issues but in the process it's caused a little bit of headache for near by businesses.

Norman Brownyrd, a salesman for Carpet One off of Main street shares his thoughts of whether he thinks this will really make an impact.

He says, "Right now were going to have to adjust a little bit because were on one of the corners that's being converted to a one way street."

Steve MacDougall, mayor of the town of Lexington dislikes the inconvenience but he ask "that people be patient as construction can be ugly but once this is finished its going to absolutely be beautiful."

MacDougall says the project is slated for completion at the end of the month.



