Road improvement construction will begin the week August 17 on Amicks Ferry Road at the site of Lexington-Richland School District Five’s new elementary school in Chapin.

The road work is adding turn lanes along Amicks Ferry Road and Lake Tide Drive in preparation for the opening of Elementary School 13 in the fall of 2021.

Construction crews will begin working each day within the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) right of way beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

This road construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

For more information regarding the district's new elementary school click here.