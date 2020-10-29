SKYNAV offers virtual tour of the city of Columbia

SKYNAV is a virtual platform that lets visitors explore selected locations in Columbia with panoramic images. According to ECSC, there are almost 200.

SKYNAV is a virtual platform that lets visitors explore selected locations in Columbia, SC with panoramic images. According to ECSC, there are almost 200 panoramic photos.

“Over the years we have been looking for ways to offer our clients, both meetings/conventions and leisure travelers, the opportunity to experience the city from the comforts of their home,” said Jason Outman, ECSC executive director. “Due to Covid-19, this process was expedited, and a relationship with SKYNAV was formed. With almost 200 360°photos as part of the platform, our visitors are able to walk down Main Street, tour the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, experience our riverwalks, see a guest room at the Hyatt Place in the Vista, and so much more.”

According to Outman, the hope is that this virtual tour will bring business to Columbia by offering visitors a safe way to experience the city before they get here. The virtual tour has image galleries, YouTube videos, and trackable actions that allow potential visitors and planners to explore the Columbia Region as if they were already there. It is the first sky-to-ground virtual tour of the city, according to the release.

“These tools are especially important in today’s climate when meeting and convention planners may be unable to travel at present for site visits or property inspections, but need to book a live meeting for a year or two down the road,” said Bill Ellen, ECSC president and CEO. “SKYNAV will allow consumers to view the spatial relationship between entertainment districts and points of interest, as well as see the inside of a variety of meeting facilities, hotels and attractions. It will be a tremendous asset to us and our tourism efforts.”