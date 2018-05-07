It can be an uncomfortable conversation to have but experts say parents should be talking to their kids about gun safety before they go to a friends house. They also suggest asking adults if there are guns in their home before their child visits.

The American Academy of Pediatrics say the tough questions need to be asked to keep children safe and prevent gun related accidents.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 78 children are injured or killed in America by a gun every day.

It might feel awkward to ask a parent if they have guns in their home, but most people will understand that the person asking is trying to protect their child.

A parent can start the conversation by saying, "My child is pretty curious. Are there any guns or anything else dangerous he or she might get into?" or "My doctor recommended that I check to make sure there are no guns where my child plays. Do you have any in your home?"

Tell your child if they see a gun these are the rules they should follow:

If they see a gun, they should stop what they are doing and leave the area

Immediately tell an adult

Don't touch the gun even if it looks like a toy

Source: kidshealth.org

