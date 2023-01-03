Free Swahili classes being offered to SC State students, faculty

The goal is for them to become equipped with the language that can be used as an asset in their personal and professional lives.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Swahili is one of the world's most popular languages and only a fraction of the U.S. population knows how to speak it.

New Swahili classes at South Carolina State University are trying increase those who can speak the language.

According the Piedmont Global Language Solutions, there are about 90,000 Swahili speakers in the country.

“Exposing them to language which is one of the things people can bond with," said master's student and co-instructor Paul Omulokoli.

Kenyan-born Omulokoli is helping to offer the classes.

Swahili is his first language.

“I believe having the Swahili will enable them to get in touch with their roots, understand how Africa works, Africa functions," he said.

The lessons go beyond the language itself.

Students and faculty are learning about many aspects of African cultures from the food, to popular sports, and natural resources. It was made possible through a partnership with the South Carolina State University's Office of International and Student Exchange Programs.

