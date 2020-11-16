Tips to avoid eye strain in children

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many school-age children are experiencing eye strain after spending hours in front of a digital screen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This school year is unlike any other for students all over the country as most continue to participate in remote learning.

Students are using computers and tablets to connect with their teachers and the extra screen time can be concerning for some parents.

On Tuesday, Digital Strategist Roshanda Pratt spoke to News19 about things parents should be mindful of.

Pratt says parents should pay attention to their children when the complain of their eyes hurting. She also suggests getting an annual eye exam and remembering the 20-20-20 rule.

"Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away," said Pratt. "That will give your eyes the break they need."