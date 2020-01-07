F-16 crashes at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, officials say.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — An F-16 jet on a training mission crashed at Shaw Air Force Base Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials with Shaw Air Force Base say an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw crashed on base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of the accident, officials say the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, officials say.

As of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Shaw AFB emergency responders were still on scene.

JR Berry Emergency crews could be seen at Shaw Air Force Base after a F16 crashed Tuesday night. The crash happened on base. The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey for treatment.